iPhone 12 smells like Black Friday: what a discount on Amazon!

We have officially entered the week that, on November 26, 2021, will take us to Black Friday on November 26, and Amazon’s offers continue. We open this day by reporting a very interesting promotion on the iPhone 12, on which it is possible to save over 100 Euros.

In the case, iPhone 12 with 128 gigabytes of internal memory, in black color, is offered at 779 Euro, down by 110 Euro compared to the 889 Euro list.

Amazon also gives the option to make the payment in five Amazon monthly installments of € 155.80 per month, as well as one-time payment.

But be careful: shipping is expected in 1-2 months and as we read in the product sheet, delivery without additional costs is guaranteed between 10 and 29 December 2021: however, by placing the order you can already block the discounted price for then receive it at a discount. It is also possible to add the AppleCare + extra protection for iPhone 12 lasting two years at 169 Euros, simply by ticking the dedicated box.

No information on the duration of the offer, but we remind you that Amazon on the occasion of Black Friday 2021 and the Christmas shopping period has extended the return period for returns until January 31, 2022.