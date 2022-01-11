iPhone 13 128 GB in Red goes to an all-time low on Amazon, less than 850 Euros!

iPhone 13 from 128 GB in Red color goes to an all-time low. You just have to wait a few days to get it at this price, with deliveries on January 28th. Under other iPhones on offer!

iPhone 13 equips the new processor Apple A15 Bionic. A 5nm processor with a 6-core CPU (with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores), capable of having new encoders, double the system cache than before. Technically A15 Bionic It is much faster than the competition according to Apple, offers more performance and better energy efficiency, making everything even smoother in the iPhone 13 range. It has nearly 15 billion transistors to tackle the most demanding tasks, including photography capabilities computational. The new 16-core Neural Engine is capable of performing 15.8 trillion operations per second, enabling even faster machine learning calculations for third-party app experiences, as well as comand Live Text in Camera with iOS 15.

As for the display, however, we find a panel OLED with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 but also HLG. It is a ” custom ” panel by Apple in its entirety and clearly guarantees P3 wide color but also the classic True Tone to improve images and content. Moreover, the artificial intelligence created by Apple will improve the learning of the display even with third-party apps to guarantee even more perfect content.

iPhone 13 also offers a advanced 12MP dual camera system (Wide and Ultra Wide) with Photo Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision. With the new hardware equipment it also represents a new frontier for autonomy with up to 19 hours of video playback. Also, iPhone 13 supports the new networks 5G.

