iPhone 13 128GB and 512GB: what prices on Amazon! Over 100 Euros discount

60 Euros discount on iPhone 13 from 128GB, choosing it red or white. The best price now is that of color Midnight, in this case the discount of more than 100 euros.

You save a lot by choosing these iPhone 13 from 512GB in blue or red! Color Galaxy now the one with the lowest price.

Look especially at the 128 GB iPhone 13 in Midnight color and the 512 GB iPhone 13 in Galaxy color

iPhone 13 equips the new processor Apple A15 Bionic. A 5nm processor with a 6-core CPU (with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores), capable of having new encoders, double the system cache than before. Technically A15 Bionic Much faster than the competition according to Apple, it offers higher performance and better energy efficiency, making everything even smoother in the iPhone 13 range. It has nearly 15 billion transistors to tackle the most demanding tasks, including computational photography capabilities. . The new 16-core Neural Engine capable of performing 15.8 trillion operations per second, enabling even faster machine learning computations for third-party app experiences, as well as com functionalityand Live Text in Camera with iOS 15.

As for the display, however, we find a panel OLED with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 but also HLG. a ” custom ” panel by Apple in its entirety and clearly guarantees P3 wide color but also the classic True Tone to improve images and content. Moreover, the artificial intelligence created by Apple will allow you to improve the learning of the display even with third-party apps to guarantee even more perfect content.

iPhone 13 also offers a advanced 12MP dual camera system (Wide and Ultra Wide) with Photo Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision. With the new hardware equipment it also represents a new frontier for autonomy with up to 19 hours of video playback. Also, iPhone 13 supports the new networks 5G.

iPhone 13 just one of the products in promotion: click here to know all the deals today on Amazon!