iPhone 13 equal to iPhone 12, for one of the founders of Apple – Nerd4.life

Steve Wozniak, one of Apple’s co-founders, did not spend good words for iPhone 13, defining it the same to iPhone 12. According to him, the two devices are almost indistinguishable: “I got the new iPhone; I can’t tell them apart, really. I guess the software is the same installed on older iPhones.“

The new iPhone 13 has been very well received, in principle, although many have pointed out the lack of new features of relief. Even the most ardent supporters of Apple’s new smartphone cannot deny this point, even if they try to turn it in positive terms.

Wozniak he then continued: “I haven’t studied it thoroughly, but its size and weight worry me. What interests me is that the products are of good quality.“

It is not the first time that the real mind behind the first successes Apple is critical of the iPhone’s lack of innovations. For example in 2017 he said on the iPhone X that he would wait for the next model, because he was happy with his iPhone 8 which was identical to the iPhone 7 and 6.

In short, the good Wozniak is not one of those who queue in front of the Apple Stores for days to get a new iPhone identical to the one they already have.