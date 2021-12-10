IPhone 13 in super offer on Amazon at the lowest price ever

One of the most popular devices at Christmas is always the iPhone, but it is difficult to buy it with a minimum discount. Today, however, is a lucky day: the iPhone 13, the latest model launched on the market, is on offer on Amazon at lowest price ever with a 10% discount. It may seem like a paltry discount, but the iPhone is one of those smartphones that hardly drops in price and loses value. On the e-commerce platform it is in offered the model with 256GB of internal memory. In view of Christmas it is an offer that we cannot miss, especially if we want to buy an iPhone.









It is almost useless to praise the iPhone 13 features and functionality: it is simply a top-of-the-range smartphone that guarantees high performance and almost professional images and videos. On board is the new A15 Bionic, even more powerful than previous versions and able to handle multiple applications at the same time. The photographic system is also new, as is the battery that now allows you to get to the end of the day without too many worries. If you want to buy a new iPhone, today is the right day. And it is also available the purchase in installments at zero interest with the service offered directly by Amazon.

To stay up to date with all best deals available on Amazon we invite you to subscribe to the “Technology offers channel“that we opened on Telegram: to do so, just click here.

iPhone 13: the technical sheet

The claim “the best iPhone ever” is very suitable to iPhone 13. The latest version of the Apple smartphone takes a further step forward, improving those aspects that are always quite criticized, such as battery life, which finally allows you to get to the end of the day without too many worries. The screen, on the other hand, always remains as good as ever: on theiPhone 13 we find a 6.1 “Super Retina XDR display. On board, however, there is the new A15 Bionic chipset with 256GB of internal memory (not expandable).

The photographic sector is completely new. In the back they find a place two 12 megapixel cameras, with the secondary sensor dedicated to wide-angle shots. Also new is the optical stabilization that allows you to take perfect images even in complicated situations. Apple has also worked hard on the various modes to allow you to take pictures and record videos with an “almost” professional quality.

iPhone 13 in super offer: price and discount

L’iPhone 13 is in offered on Amazon at the lowest price ever and goes down under € 1000. The Apple smartphone is available at a price of 949 € with one 10% discount on the list price. In monetary terms it is a net saving of € 110. Compared to other smartphones on offer it may seem like a paltry discount, but finding an iPhone on offer is anything but trivial. And then the value drops very slowly. The figure is high, but Amazon offers the option to buy the iPhone 13 in zero-rate installments: 5 installments of € 189.80 per month. You can choose this payment method directly on the product page. And then the return period is extended until January 31, 2022.

The iPhone 13 is available in four different colors, but you have to be quick that the stocks could run out at any moment.

Do not be fooled by the price of the banner: entering the product page there is the right price.