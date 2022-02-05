IPhone 13 mini at the lowest price ever: discount and offer

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to switch phones and buy one of the latest iPhones, then your wait is over. L’iPhone 13 mini (in three different colors) is today among the top Amazon offers, with a discount never seen before on the market. As fans of Bitten Apple devices well know, Apple is not used to giving big discounts on its products, even less if they have only been released a few months ago.









In this case, however, the parts of Cupertino must have made an exception. The iPhone 13 mini is among Amazon’s top offerings today, with a discount that brings the price down to an all-time low: by purchasing the iPhone in the colors Midnight, Blue and Galaxy you can save over 150 euros on the list price. A unique promotion to say the least, which made the iPhone 13 mini one of the most purchased and desired products of Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce platform. In short, an offer not to be missed for any reason in the world.

iPhone 13 mini, features and functionality

The smallest of the latest generation of Apple smartphones is a real concentrate of innovation and power. Despite its small size (it has a 5.4-inch display and is just over 13 centimeters long), it has the same technical data sheet as its “big” brother, the iPhone 13. Inside the aluminum frame there is space for the SoC A15 Bionicsupported by 4 gigabytes of RAM and equipped with a new Neural Engine from 16 cores. A processor, as the name suggests, conceived and designed to perform machine learning and augmented reality algorithms: in this way, the iPhone 13 mini (and the whole iPhone family) will be able to perform very complicated calculations in a lapse of time. in a very short time, thus allowing us to make the most of all the hardware components and software features of the device.

Under the 5.4-inch OLED display (with HDR, True Tone, contrast 2,000,000: 1 and maximum brightness in HDR of 1,200 lumens) there are various motion sensors (barometer, 3-axis gyroscope, accelerometer, proximity sensor and compass), chip for satellite tracking (compatible with GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and BeiDou systems) and 5G and WiFi6 wireless connectivity. In short, the best that cell phone technology has to offer on the market today.

Similar consideration for the photographic sector. In the rear there is a system composed of two 12 megapixel sensors: the first, wide-angle, has an aperture of f / 1.6; the second, ultra-wide angle, has an aperture of f / 2.4 and an angle of view of 120 °. Thanks also to the support of the Neural Engine, the shots of the iPhone 13 are comparable to those of mid-range cameras. low light conditions as well as with distant subjects, the images are always well balanced, characterized by vivid and natural colors.

The battery, although small (especially when compared to the accumulators mounted by Android devices) is able to ensure sufficient autonomy to get to the end of the day.

iPhone 13 mini on offer on Amazon at an all-time low: discount and price

As mentioned, the iPhone 13 mini is al lowest price ever on Amazon. This is thanks to the 18% discount on the list price that allows you to save 151.36 euros on the purchase. The iPhone 13 in Midnight, Blue and Galaxy colors thus costs 687.34 euros. And thanks to Amazon services it is possible to pay the iPhone in 5 monthly installments at zero interest and without investigation costs (137.53 euros per month for five months). Alternatively, you can choose the Cofidis installment payment, which allows you to further defer payments.

Apple iPhone 13 mini 128 gigabyte Blue

Apple iPhone 13 mini 128 gigabyte Galaxy

Apple iPhone 13 mini 128 gigabyte Midnight