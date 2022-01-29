IPhone 13 on offer on Amazon at the lowest price ever

Thinking of sending your old iPhone to the attic and buying a new one? This may be the moment you’ve been waiting for for a long time. L’iPhone 13 it is in fact available on Amazon at lowest price everwith an unusual double-digit discount that allows you to save over 1o0 euros.









Specifically, among today’s top offers on Amazon we find the blue iPhone 13 with 256 gigabytes of memory. It is one of the most desired and purchased models on Jeff Bezos’ ecommerce platform: the generous storage space allows you to store thousands and thousands of multimedia files (photos and videos, but not only), while the blue livery is among the most appreciated by critics. In short, one promotion not to be missed for no reason in the world (also because it will hardly be re-proposed soon).

iPhone 13 at an all-time low: features and functionality

Although it was launched on the market a few months ago, the iPhone 13 datasheet it has nothing to envy to that of smartphones launched more recently and with a hardware compartment (at least on paper) that is more updated and performing than its own. Inside the aluminum body there is the new A15 Bionic SoC which, thanks to the 16-core Neural Engine, guarantees computing performance that is 50% higher than that of the competition (and 30% when it comes to graphics accelerator). Alongside it we find 6 gigabytes of RAM. Do not miss the 5G connectivity and compatibility with Wi-Fi 6: you will not have Internet speed problems both when you connect to the mobile network of your telephone operator or when you are connected to the home or office Wi-Fi network.

The display Super Retina XDR (OLED panel with very thin edges) has a resolution of 2532 × 1170 pixels and a density of 470 ppi and is protected by a thin layer of Ceramic Shield which makes it resistant to scratches and falls, even from several meters in height. As per tradition, in the upper central part we find a generous notch inside which Apple “hides” the front camera and the sensors necessary for Face ID facial recognition.

In the back we find a photographic system consisting of two 12 megapixel sensors. The wide-angle sensor has an aperture of f / 1.6, while the ultra-wide angle has an aperture of f / 2.4: a combination that (thanks also to the support of the artificial intelligence of the A15 Bionic) allows you to take sharp and detailed shots even in low light conditions or almost completely absent light. There TrueDepth front camera it has a resolution of 12 megapixels and a f / 2.2 aperture: ideal both for taking selfies and group self-portraits, as well as for making long video calls at work or with your friends.

To move everything we find the now tried and tested iOS 15, which will allow you to make the most of the hardware sector designed by the Cupertino engineers. The hardware / software optimization is in fact one of the strengths of the iPhone. Just to give an example, theautonomy of the iPhone 13 it has nothing to envy to the competition despite the battery being decidedly less “generous” than the vast majority of top Android smartphones. Thanks to a software package – operating system + app – capable of optimizing consumption and allowing you to get to the end of the day without big headaches.

Not to underestimate, then, all the aspects related to cybersecurity and privacy protection: Apple has in fact invested heavily in this sector, ensuring users that the data stored inside the device will be protected both from cybercriminals and from tracking systems that are too “invasive”.

iPhone 13 on offer on Amazon: discount and price

As mentioned, the iPhone 13 on offer on Amazon is one of those promotions not to be missed because it is not known if and when it will be re-proposed. The iPhone by presented a few months ago in Cupertino falls at the lowest price ever, with one discount on the price list 13% which allows you to save 134 euros. The 256 gigabyte iPhone 13 can be purchased at 924.50 euroswith the possibility of paying it in five interest-free installments and without commissions thanks to the service offered by Amazon to its Prime customers. Alternatively, during the check out phase it is possible to choose the payment method “Buy now and pay in installments with Cofidis”, which allows you to pay the smartphone of the bitten Apple in six or more installments.

The other colors of the iPhone 13 are also on offer, although not at an all-time low like the Blue version. In the event that this shade does not match too much with that of your clothes or, simply, you prefer to have the iPhone of a different color, you can buy the iPhone 13 Mezzanotte, Rosa or (PRODUCT) RED for 949 euros (with a discount of 10 % on the list price). Also in this case it will be possible to take advantage of the installment payment offered by Amazon (189.90 euros per month for five months) or opt for the service offered by Cofidis which, again at a 0 rate, will allow you to buy the iPhone in 6 or more installments.

iPhone 13 256 gigabyte blue