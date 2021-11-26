iPhone 13 on offer on Amazon for Black Friday: reached an all-time low

Amazon’s Black Friday 2021 begins with a bang: today the Seattle giant offers one very important discount on the 128 gigabyte iPhone 13, which reaches an all-time low.

Offers iPhone 13 Amazon Black Friday 2021

Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB) – Midnight: 869 Euros

– Midnight: 869 Euros Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB) – Galaxy: 869 Euros

The discount is important, and currently represents the all-time low on Amazon. At the time of writing, the reduction is only available on the two colors in question, while the others are reported as “currently unavailable”.

As always in these cases, especially considering that they are Apple products, we recommend placing the order quickly in order to avoid being faced with unpleasant surprises: availability may be limited and despite the e-commerce making the purchase complete regularly. , shipping estimates are 1-2 months with delivery not guaranteed for Christmas.

We have no information on the expiry date of the promotion: we remind you that Amazon has extended the return period on the occasion of Black Friday and the holiday season. Users have the option to return until January 31, 2022.

Through the product sheet it is also possible to add the additional AppleCare + warranty for two years at the price of 169 Euros.