iPhone 13: The screen has never been so difficult for the layman to repair

For third-party repairers, those not officially authorized by Apple, times are getting tougher in the work of replacing an iPhone 13 display. Replacing the screen of the new device of the Cupertino company has therefore become increasingly difficult but also safer. The complication, in fact, in the case of Apple, linked to a tiny chip coupled to the screen of the device, an element that could have obvious consequences in the field of assistance management.

Apple Secures iPhone Screen Repair

IFixit experts spoke on the story of the iPhone 13 screen replacement, carried out by third parties, which disables the Face ID, unless there are procedures that are not called ordinary, that is simple and within everyone’s reach. Replacing the display using Apple’s unofficial parts prevents Face ID from working. Apparently, the problem is due to a microcontroller present at the bottom of the screen. The chip is used to pair the iPhone to the display, which disables Face ID when installing third-party displays.

Not clear if the change made by Apple on the iPhone 13 was done intentionally to prevent the use of non-original displays. In fact, if so was obvious the will to make the iPhone even more secure in the presence of a repair made by assistance that is not strictly official and therefore also not very recommendable.

In this case, the problem of replacing the display of an iPhone 13 could occur using an official Apple software that allows you to create the repair log and therefore consequently synchronize the serial of the new display with the one stored on the iPhone. The fact, in this case, that in any case Apple must authorize or not the replacement and therefore the serialization of the display. An unauthorized solution, on the other hand, could be to replace the display by unsoldering the chip in question and then resoldering it directly on the new screen. This is not an easy operation since you need a microscope and highly specialized tools for welding. In fact, we are sure that the issue will be resolved shortly with the due indications from Apple.