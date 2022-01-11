iPhone 14: here’s how it could be with the hole on the display instead of the notch!

The new iPhone 14 arriving this year could definitely say goodbye to the notch. Yes, the rumors we heard some time ago do nothing but talk about this epochal change for Apple which would like to give more space to the user and therefore on the iPhone screen, definitively eliminating the bezel at the top of the device to replace a small one. hole where to place the camera for selfies.

Clearly an epochal transition given that the small bezel present on the iPhone screen from the X version of the smartphone that is from 2017. And we know that Apple with its introduction made history by proposing an iPhone that was recognizable in the world even for that notch that many hate but that many others love. It seems the time has come to change above all to give more space to the screen and above all because the technologies present today allow you to hide the facial recognition sensors under the screen or in any case to reduce the space they occupy.

iPhone 14: this is how it will be without notch

No dump or real mockup but only a stratagem that is to use an image with the hypothetical hole that Apple will place in the future and rotate the iPhone 13 180 degrees hiding the notch still present. To do so was the programmer Jeff Grossman who has seen fit to simulate the appearance of the iPhone 14 with a hole in the display. And the effect that has undoubtedly obtained very truthful or at least allows us to observe how the next Apple iPhone 14 could be without the notch.

In this case the decidedly true effect or whatever placing the image created by the programmer and hiding the notch, what you are in front of seems to be actually an iPhone 14. Unless Apple decides to change the design of the body again. In this case, the programmer’s idea is to switch between a bezel that is important for dimensions from a small oval hole which will allow Apple to insert the front cam and some component of the Face ID. Other sensors instead will be positioned below the display for maximum integration.

Recall that the new range of iPhone 14 awaited with the elimination of the mini model as well. For this reason the rumors speak of a composition made by iPhone 14 from 6.1 it’s a iPhone 14 Max from 6.7, Besides iPhone Pro from 6.1 and Pro Max from 6.7. Of course, the official names might be different.