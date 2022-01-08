iPhone 14 Pro, the novelty to the display marks a point of departure from Android smartphones

More and more confirmations on the farewell of the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro, which could fall back on a solution a little different from that already seen on Android smartphones

L’iPhone 14 Pro could finally mark a breaking point in display of Apple’s smartphones. The high-end model expected in September will in fact close the circle with respect to a work already partially unveiled this year with the reduction of the footprint of the notch, thus satisfying those consumers who have been clamoring for a substantial change of pace for some time now.

As has now been known on several occasions, Apple should open up to the punch-hole, a road already well rooted in almost all Android smartphones on the market and certainly less invasive than the obvious group of sensors positioned in the upper part of the “iPhone by”. However, Apple’s will not be a mere copy and paste. As reported by Dyladkt, a fairly reliable leaker if we consider the correct previews of last year, theiPhone 14 Pro it could adopt a much more unusual hole than what has already been seen on the “green robot”, whose shape will resemble a real small tablet.

An extravagant, albeit forced, choice. In fact, inside the oval shape, all those components necessary to make the Face ID, namely the three-dimensional face recognition mechanism. In Android smartphones, however, it is widespread 2D authentication, just as precise but less widespread, since it is based only on recognition by front camera: hence the need for the giant of the “apple” to lengthen the width of the hole that will distinguish the Pro models of the iPhone 2022.

“Pill” punch-hole only on iPhone 14 Pro

I am able to corroborate information regarding a hole punch camera for the pro models of the iPhone 14. Face ID hardware will be placed under the display. As a reassurance to any concerns, the functionality of these sensors have not been negatively affected by this change. – Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

The punch-hole from iPhone 14 Pro is well expressed by the image shown by Ben Geskin, which we have also shared in this article for the benefit of a more immediate understanding for the reader. According to Dyladkt, the abandonment of the notch will not, however, lead to major upheavals in terms of the functioning of the Face ID: it will work as usual, differing from that of the iPhone 13 only from an exquisitely aesthetic point of view.

The arrival of the punch-hole on the top-of-the-range models of Apple’s next smartphones is certainly nothing new, having been anticipated several times by various analysts and investors, including the reliable Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and the “usual” Ming Chi Kuo. The variation to the iPhone displays should still involve only the “Pro” versions, while the classic models (iPhone 14 and the unpublished iPhone 14 Max, destined to supplant the Mini variant) will still fall back on the small size notch of the iPhone 13: a choice dictated above all by the need to contain the price lists and, why not, justify even more the transition to the more refined models of the new iPhones.