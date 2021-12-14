iPhone 14, Samsung and LG out of the race for the supply of displays

BOE, Chinese manufacturer of LCD, OLED and flexible screens, will triple its annual display supplies for Apple in view of the release of iPhone 14 In the 2022. The report of the analysis company announces it UBI Research based on the movements of Apple’s supply chain: thanks to the expansion of its production capacity, BOE has managed to grab a really substantial deal, thus undermining “historical” companies in the sector such as Samsung and LG.

The two suppliers based in South Korea have been sharing the bulk of iPhone screen production for years. With the move by BOE, however, the orders placed on them could decrease by a lot. The scenario, therefore, is completely reversed compared to that of a few months ago, with BOE excluded from the race to supply OLED screens to the current generation of iPhone. Regarding iPhone 12instead, BOE had produced a good quantity of displays intended for less expensive models and in general for refurbished devices.

The percentages of orders for BOE, Samsung and LG respectively have not yet been published. Generally speaking, a surge in orders for BOE and a consequent decrease in those of competitors is to be expected. If the data of the report were confirmed, we would see for the first time the “victory” of a Chinese brand over the two South Korean manufacturers – the same Samsung and LG, in fact -, which have always been considered the most reliable display suppliers by Apple and not only.

Analyzing Apple’s vision again, the Cupertino giant is known for following supplier diversification strategies to minimize production risks and limit delays in case of problems. This explains the choice of turning to three different companies, so that one takes over quickly if unexpected events should occur.