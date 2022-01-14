iPhone 14 will not have the notch but it could have a double hole in the shape of an “ i ” (of the iPhone)

The new iPhone will almost certainly not have the notch but in its place it is not clear whether Apple will put a pill-shaped hole for the camera and the Face ID sensor, with the other sensors hidden below the display, or if instead you will propose a double hole ready to form a kind of “ i ” which many are already identifying as the i of the iPhone.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with double “ i ” shaped hole?

To talk about this news the image released on Twitter by Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), which sees the CAD drawing of the display of a hypothetical iPhone 14 Pro which highlights the presence not of one but of two holes where Apple could insert the selfie camera, the sensors for face recognition via Face ID and again the brightness and proximity sensors. Many had outlined the possibility that the sensors were hidden below the display, while in this latest indiscretion it seems that the Cupertino company wants to show them openly.

And on this there are already those who speak of Apple’s willingness to allow users to easily recognize an iPhone even without its notch that has stood out on the phone display with the bitten Apple for years. In this case, in fact, if we look closely at the hypothetical iPhone 14 Pro, we realize that that double hole resembles ” i ”, the initial of the iPhone. We don’t know if Apple’s idea is actually that of an iPhone with this double hole, but in fact likely that in the future we can talk about the iPhone without a notch.

In short to have an iPhone without notch but also without any type of hole it seems that you will have to wait a little longer. At least until 2023 or 2024. We know that Apple does not introduce new technologies if they are not completely reliable by their own standards. In this case, the company most likely doesn’t want to give up its Face ID security system, which actually works very well. And to ensure that the Face ID sensors can be hidden below the display, it is necessary that they work without any anomalies and, as happened with other manufacturers, this still does not meet Apple standards.