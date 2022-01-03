iPhone 14 without notch and with hole punch in the display according to new voices and renderings – Nerd4.life

iPhone 14 it might show up without notch and with the typical hole punch inserted in the display to host the front camera, based on what emerged from new rumors with a lot of renderings, waiting to know the official information on the new Apple smartphone of 2022.

The idea comes from Mark Gurman, a journalist from Bloomberg specialized in technology, which in the new Power On newsletter shares its predictions on the iPhone 14, as well as on the new products of the Mac series.

iPhone 14, an unofficial render without a notch

According to Gurman, Apple should abandon the iconic notch in favor of a punch hole, now standardized solutions for most smartphones on the market.

The new ones display with punch holes should be developed for Apple by Samsung and LG, using standard technologies for next-generation smartphones. However, with regard to iPhone 14 there is an additional problem that could lead to an alternative solution: in addition to the front camera, the front of the smartphone must also host the devices for detecting the Face ID, which should require a customized solution.

According to some information, Apple could adopt special sensors inserted directly into the display, which would reserve the hole punch only for the front camera, but these are only rumors at the moment. Meanwhile, it also emerged that the iPhone 14 Pro may have a 48-megapixel camera and 8GB of RAM, as well as 2TB storage.