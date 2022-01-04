iPhone 14 without notch, Apple Watch rugged and new MacBook Air

Crisis of semiconductors, shortage of chip and everything else doesn’t seem to stop Apple, ready for a 2022 full of news.

The first news, even if not in chronological order, it seems iPhone 14 the farewell to the notch, if you prefer, and a faceID finally less “bulky”, able to work with a smaller one hole in the display. Staying on smartphones, a new 5G version of the iPhone SE is also expected.

Let’s move on to smartwatches, another sector with expected news. Not only Apple Watch in the classic two versions suitable for large and small wrists but a new, third version, designed for sportsmen. A rugged Apple Watch!

Apple at the end of this 2021 presented a big update for the MacBook Pro, introducing new chips and a renewed design, with much thinner bezels and notches. The same thing, with the due differences, is expected for the MacBook Air series, especially with regard to design and frames. The iMacs, on the other hand, renewed in April 2021, could also undergo changes, or rather, additions, since the new series is made up of only 24 ″ it seems legitimate you will wait for a larger version to replace the old 27 ″. Maybe even 32 ″.

After all these updates to the various products, however, there may be a completely new one on the way, a augmented reality viewer which has been rumored for some time and which we may discover in June. We will see.