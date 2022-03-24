iPhone 15 and its news, although the iPhone 14 is not even known

iPhone 15. (Photo: MacRumors)

It has long been known that the priority of Manzana is to perfect (and remove), at least in the iPhonethe notch, the distinctive feature located in the upper central part of the screen of its smartphones.

The problem is that Apple likes Face ID, but doesn’t like the notch, and current technology doesn’t allow all Face ID elements to be placed below the screen. But that could change in the iPhone 15.

The iPhone 15 would have Face ID built into the screen

From what has been read on Mydrivers (in Chinese), the technology that Apple was waiting for could come closer and, interestingly, it would come from the very Samsungmore precisely of its division of screens.

Therefore, if it is confirmed that Korean technology finally has been able to design a screen that will allow the incorporation of Face ID, Apple would be a guaranteed customer and I would use it on the Pro and Pro Max versions of the iPhone 15.

It seems that the debut of this technology in the market will not be with the iPhone 15. Also according to the same source, the first smartphones to integrate the new camera technology under the screen (only this technology (not Face ID of course, remember that it is technology owned by Apple) it will be a future Galaxy Z Fold which will be presented next year; yes, before September, when Apple’s keynote will take place with the change of iPhone generation.

Either way, and if it is confirmed that Apple wants to highlight the difference between the standard and Pro models of the iPhone, we have to wait for the 14 pro to leave the notch, which will still be in the standard versions.

And it is that with the arrival of the iPhone 15, the standard models will create a hole in the screen, while the Pro adopts this new technology and would integrate all the components of Face ID under the screen.

Illustration of the iPhone 14. (photo: GQ Spain)

4 main features of the new iPhone SE 3

For those interested in this 2022 model of the iPhone, we will leave its main characteristics below so that they can get an idea of ​​what it is like.

Design

It’s made with aerospace grade glass and aluminum which makes it more resistant in the front and back. It has IP67 for water and dust resistance, iPhone SE is designed to protect against spills and retains the familiar Home button with Touch ID.

(Photo: Apple)

5G and iOS 15

5G enables users to take advantage of the latest generation of wireless technology, with faster uploads and downloads, lower latency, and better experiences in more places

With iOS 15, SharePlay on 5G unlocks powerful sharing experiences, like watching HDR movies or TV shows in sync with friends during a FaceTime call. and the way smartdata will intelligently conserve battery life by automatically switching iPhone to LTE when 5G speeds are not needed.

“iOS 15 enhances the iPhone experience with more ways to stay connected, powerful updates that help users focus and explore, and intelligent features to do more with iPhone.”

(Photo: Apple)

A15 Bionic

The Superfast A15 Bionicintroduced with iPhone 13, comes to iPhone SE and improves almost every experience, from launching apps to handling demanding tasks with ease.

Includes a powerful 6 core CPU; two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, making this model up to 1.8 times faster than iPhone 8 or earlier models. The 16-core Neural Engine is able to perform 15.8 trillion operations per secondenabling faster machine learning calculations for third-party apps, as well as unlocking features for iPhone SE like Live Text in the Camera app with iOS 15 and on-device dictation.

Camera

New camera system with A15 Bionic technology, with a 12-megapixel wide camera with ƒ/1.8 aperture that offers benefits of computational photography, including Smart HDR 4, Photo Styles, Deep Fusion and Portrait mode. Introduced with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, Smart HDR 4 uses the ssmart segmentation to apply different color, contrast, and noise settings to the subject compared to the background.

The image signal processor in A15 Bionic offers enhanced videos with reduced noise, particularly in low light conditions, with better white balance and more realistic skin tone.

The iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models at midnight, starlight and (PRODUCT) RED.

