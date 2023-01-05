iPhone and Android phones that will stop working in 2023

New ones come on the market every year. cell phones with functions and the latest technologywhich causes the old models to be left outdated and finally his system be declared as obsolete.

Next, we tell you what iPhone and Android devices they will stay no update this 2023which means that they are very likely to stop being functional for users, take note.

Obsolete cell phones this 2023

The first thing you should know is that the arrival of new smartphones on the market and updates to the operating systems, both for Android 13 or iOS 16, cause the older versions to stop being functional.

The bad news is that computers that stop receiving updates become more vulnerable to cyberattacks and viruses since operating systems do not receive patches that resolve security issues.

Android phones with software version 2.3.7 or lower will be obsolete and will no longer receive system updates in 2023, which are:

Archos: 53 Platinum.

Caterpillar: Cat B15.

Faea: F1.

Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D2.

HTC: Desire 500.

Lenovo: A820.

LG: Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 II Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3 , Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus F3Q.

Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy Ace 2.

Sony: Xperia M.

LTH: W8.

UMi: X2.

Wiko: Cink Five, Darknight.

ZTE: Grand S Flex, V956, Grand X Quad v987, Grand Memo.

In the case of Apple devices, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus devices will no longer receive updates, which means that the company will no longer take care of any repairs that users may need.

Equipment such as iPhone 4 (8 GB), iPhone 4S, iPhone 4S (8 GB), iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C stopped working permanently before the end of 2022. Devices such as iPhone 4 (8 GB), iPhone 4S, iPhone 4S ( 8 GB), iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C will be permanently discontinued.

