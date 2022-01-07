iPhone and Android turn on the torch with a Harry Potter spell

There’s an iPhone trick that’s driving Harry Potter fans crazy: it’s basically using Siri to “cast spells.” User @_lvpotterhead revealed it on Twitter explaining that it is enough to awaken Siri and say “Lumos”, that is, naming the spell that in the universe conceived by JK Rowling turns on a glow on the tip of the wand, to activate the phone’s torch.

Siri can manage this operation already from iOS 12 with the simplest turn on-the-flashlight command but apparently the “magic” variant has recently been added, which according to some users who have replied the tweet would also be extended to the opposite function, that is to turn off the torch which in the jargon of Harry Potter is translated with the spell “Nox”. The commands work with the selected English language.

It also seems that this is not a prerogative of iPhones but that it is possible to turn on and off the torch of Android phones using the same commands / spells with the Google Assistant, as demonstrated by the user @lindseybri who shared the video performing the operation from his Samsung S21 + (on other phones it seems the “Lumos Maxima” variant works, which in the wizard series turns on a much stronger light, similar to a solar beam, used to illuminate the surrounding area or to blind temporarily an opponent, or to defend against magical creatures that fear the light or do not tolerate the sun’s rays, such as the “Devil’s Snare”).

Obviously there was no lack of joking comments from some fans of the saga, who, taken by the euphoria of the moment, explained that by saying “Wingardium Leviosa” (the spell that makes objects levitate) the iPhone helps him to get out of bed when he is particularly sleepy, while “Avada Kedavra”, the terrible curse used by Lord Voldemort to instantly kill his opponents, “Still not working”.

But there would also be a third Potterian spell that seems to work: that of appeal, “Accio”, which if followed by the name of the application, would allow it to be started, in the same way as it has already been possible to do for years using the more Muggle term (much to stay in the terminology of the saga) “Open”.