iPhone and Watch on sale

After discussing the launch of Unieuro’s Solo Online offers, let’s go back to the promotional initiatives launched by the popular chain. Indeed, the latter has launched on Apple Black Friday 2021.

Going into more detail, a “card” has appeared on the main page of the official Unieuro portal which refers to the aforementioned initiative. In the special “banner”, which you can also see accompanying the news, we read: “Black Friday Apple. Discover the offers online. In the shop even at zero interest. Until November 18th“.

By pressing the “All offers” button, we have therefore noticed that the products on promotion are mainly iPhone and Apple Watch. To give you some concrete examples regarding the promotions offered through the page dedicated to Unieuro’s Black Friday Apple 2021, the 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 mini is offered at 649 euros (instead of 719 euros). Then there is a discount related to Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS version), sold at 329 euros (and no longer at 339 euros).

In any case, among the most consistent discounts we find that linked to the Apple AirPods earphones (2019 version), offered at 119.99 euros (instead of 149.99 euros, saving of 20%). There is also an important offer for an iMac model, discounted to 1,499 euros (instead of 2,049 euros, saving 26%). Not to be underestimated then 20% discount on the MagSafe case for iPhone 12 mini, proposed for 44 euros (instead of 55 euros).