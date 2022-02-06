iPhone at TOP prices with NO VAT Mediaworld and Amazon

Thanks to the initiative of MediaWorld “NO VAT” we have witnessed a real price war between the giant Amazonwhich immediately adapted, and the electronics store chain is not new to these offers. The 18% discount on the sale price (22% of the net price of the product) did arrive the prices of iPhonesIn many cases, at an all-time low.

If we think that it is a chain of physical stores, in fact the promotion is also valid in the points of sale, the effort of MediaWorld should not be overlooked. For those who are unable or prefer to buy from home, it is always possible to buy online and collect in the store, or if you prefer, receive the product at your home.

The iPhone especially in the smaller memory cuts, they are running out quickly, if you are interested in buying it we advise you not to linger too long. The offer is only valid for 48 hours, but the most popular products will likely run out much sooner.

We leave you the link of the main page of the MediaWorld offer and the link to read the conditions and terms of the offer.