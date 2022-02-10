IPhone battery, here’s a way to keep it always at the top

Being able to have the iPhone battery charged for the whole day sometimes seems a really impossible task but with the right accessories you will say goodbye to the nightmare taken.

Especially if you spend a lot of time outside or if you have the habit of forgetting to plug your mobile phone into the charger you may find yourself with the iPhone half dead and desperately asking for some current. How to avoid one situation the kind that causes extra stress to the technological device and in the long run risk ruining your battery?

There is actually a small one accessory now declined in several more or less environmentally friendly incarnations that can literally save your life if you are distant from a wall socket and you begin to see the iPhone showing signs of imbalance.

IPhone battery, because you need a Power Bank

The accessory we are talking about today and that you find in the most disparate price ranges for example on Amazon is the Power Bank. It is an accessory that made its first entry way back 2001. Clearly the first model produced; from the Chinese firm Pisen, it was a long way from what Power Banks now look like but still did his job.

The new iPhone 13 promises to have one battery exceptional duration but we all know that a lot depends on how it is used the device and, another aspect that is occasionally underestimated, even by weather where we are. Hot and cold, and not too extreme, in fact also affect the way the smartphone works and therefore also how much battery is actually worn out.

For example, it has been estimated that the excessive cold lowers the capacity of a battery by up to 60%. And in the same way, excessive heat can have deleterious effects both on the battery and on all internal components, even going so far as to melt the CPU.

So in addition to keeping your iPhone away from sudden changes from temperature excessive, perhaps leaving it in the car in August or in the middle of winter, if you want to be safe from sudden shutdowns you need a Power Bank. Since 2001 the technology has improved enormously and in fact the only one technical aspect you need to pay attention to is that the power that the Power Bank is able to supply is in line with that of yours smartphone. If it turns out to be compatible with the fast charging of the iPhone you would have a battery at full power as if you had plugged it into a power outlet.