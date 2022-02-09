iPhone becomes a Pos: Apple enables the phone to receive contactless payments

Listen to the audio version of the article

The news had been in the air for days, and in the last hours it was official: with an iOS update coming in beta, the iPhones will become in effect Pos, enabled to accept payments via Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards and other digital wallets without the support of any other hardware.

A turning point, for the world of smartphones in general. Because in fact it designs a future layout, with the Pos that could suddenly become useless, replaced by what was once considered only a mobile phone and which instead is an expression of the most recent advances in the digital field.

«Tap to pay» for models from XS onwards

The Cupertino company announced that the Tap to Pay feature will be made available to payment platforms and app developers to integrate into their iOS apps and offer the payment option to corporate customers. With this feature, merchants will be able to accept payments from customers simply by asking them to bring the payment device (be it another smartphone, wearable or contactless card) close to the iPhone.

The iPhones enabled for this new function will be those from the XS model onwards, with a special app that will appear by default on the smartphone once the iOS update is installed. For now, Tap to Pay will be enabled only in the United States, starting from next spring, thanks to the agreement between Apple and Stripe Inc. But from Cupertino they have highlighted how a more widespread diffusion, with other payment platforms, will take place by the end of the year.

The technology that will transform iPhones into Pos is the already known Nfc, until now used by Apple Pay (and similar services) for outgoing payments. And it is the same that most of the Pos in stores enabled for contactless payments use.

Encrypted connections, no other hardware needed

“With Tap to Pay on iPhone, customers’ payment information is protected by the same technology that makes Apple Pay private and secure. All transactions made using Tap to Pay on the iPhone are encrypted and processed using the Secure Element, and as with Apple Pay, Apple does not know what is being bought or who is buying it “they specified from Cupertino. The same Californian company explained that “no additional hardware is needed to accept contactless payments through Tap to Pay on the iPhone, so companies can accept payments from wherever they do business,” adding that they will work “closely with major platforms. of payment and app developers in the payment and commerce sector to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone to millions of merchants ».