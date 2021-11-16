iPhone Black Friday 2021: prices and best offers

The Black Friday 2021 it may be the right opportunity to buy a new one iPhone at the lowest price.



Even though it’s officially Friday November 26th, Black Friday in some stores like MediaWorld, Unieuro and Amazon has already started, and surprisingly there are also iPhones and Apple products on sale.

If you are wondering how much does the iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 cost for Black Friday 2021 and where to buy them at Best price, you are in the right place: here you will find all the iPhone deals for Black Friday updated.

iPhone Black Friday 2021

The official Apple Store offers for Black Friday 2021 have not yet started: unlike other e-commerce and electronics stores, Apple does not anticipate discounts on its products. This means that to know what Apple has in store for us this year at Black Friday we will have to wait for Friday 26 November. The offers are expected to run until Monday, November 29, Cyber ​​Monday. In the meantime, those who want to buy an iPhone or give it away at Christmas can take a look at the reduced prices on Apple products from Unieuro, MediaWorld or Expert.

iPhone 12 and 13: Black Friday Mediaworld, Unieuro and Expert offers

iPhone 12 mini, the model released last year with a 5.4 ”display, dual 12 MP rear camera, A14 Bionic processor and 64 GB internal memory, is one of the most popular iPhones of this Black Friday.

If you are interested in buying it, you should know that it gives MediaWorld iPhone 12 mini in black, blue or (PRODUCT) RED colors is discounted from 719 to 649 euros and also available for purchase in 20 convenient installments of € 32.45 per month.

The offer can be found in MediaWorld Black Friday flyer valid until November 17, where we also find iPhone 12 128GB a 779 euros instead of € 889, an amount that can be deferred in 20 monthly installments of € 38.95.

Released in September 2020, the iPhone 12 features a 6.1 ”Super Retina XDR display, dual 12MP rear and 12MP front cameras, 4GB RAM and hexa 3.1 GHz CPU. similar to the new iPhone 13 for design and features, the iPhone 12 is now the right smartphone for those who want a top-of-the-range iPhone at a lower cost.

Also Expert on the occasion of Black Friday proposes iPhone 12 on sale among the offers. The flyer Black Friday surprises see the iPhone 12 mini sold at lowest price ever: 599 euros.

We come now to Unieuro, which with its Black Friday Apple has the spotlight. From Unieuro iPhone 12 mini 64GB is sold at 649 euros: same price as MediaWorld, therefore, which allows you to save 70 euros. The 128GB model is also available here, which costs 699 euros instead of 769 euros, for a saving of 9%.

As for theiPhone 13, let’s not expect discounts and promotions on the occasion of Black Friday 2021. The top of the Apple range, presented less than two months ago, is one of the most popular smartphones and the limited availability of iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max certainly makes it one of the least eligible for discounts.

In any case, Unieuro dedicates a small promo also to the iPhone 13, sold at 1.009 euros (discount of 50 euros) in the 256 GB version. Finally, there is the iPhone 12 Pro graphite color from 128 GB to 999 euros, with a discount of 6% on the list price.

If you are interested in the offers, it is worth moving, because they last until November 18th.