iPhone: how to activate the Medical Identification app and when to use it | DEPOR-PLAY

There are many functions that iphone that are important, but not well known, such as Medical IDan Apple app where you can place your medical record, especially if you suffer from diseases, are taking any medication or if you suffer from allergies to a specific food.

In addition, this app allows other people to have access to your medical information in the event of an emergency, for example, if you ate a food that causes allergies, the other user can call an ambulance to help you immediately and thus avoiding complications.

To activate the Medical ID on the iPhone, you do not need to install any additional application, since it is located within the same system. Since SPORTSwe explain how to perform this procedure.

How to Activate Medical ID on iPhone

One of the iPhone apps allows you to attach your medical ID in an emergency, so here’s how to easily enable this feature.

First, open the Health app on your mobile device.

Then, click on the Medical ID option, located in the lower right area of ​​the screen.

After this, tap on Edit, which is in the upper right.

Now, turn on the option Show when locked.

Subsequently, you must fill in the information requested.

In the Medical notes section, you must place your email or the social networks you manage.

The latter in the event that you lose your iPhone and they can return it to you.

Finally, you will be able to use the application without problems.

Tricks to take quick screenshots on the iPhone

Taking screenshots can be one of the most useful and necessary things, therefore, we share with you what are the fastest ways to do it from your iPhone.

The most classic way to take a screenshot on the iPhone is by pressing the volume up button next to the side.

If you want to take screenshots through a gesture, you must activate Assistive Touch in Settings, General and Accessibility. It will be up to you to take a screenshot through two or three touches.

In the event that you have Touch ID activated, you can press the lower circular button of your mobile device next to the home or the upper one.

You can also triple-tap the back of your iPhone to take a screenshot. This can be achieved by enabling Settings, Accessibility, Touch and Touch back.

How to Activate Sound Recognition on iPhone

With this option you can make your iPhone detect some sounds like a bark, a siren, a crying baby, among others. And, in this way, be aware of situations that are important to you.

The first step is to open the Settings app from your iPhone.

Then select the Accessibility option.

Now, scroll down until you reach the Audition section.

Among the available alternatives, choose Sound recognition.

After this, activate the switch in the option Sound recognition.

Then, at the bottom of the screen, tap on Sounds.

Once this is done, a list of computer sounds by categories will appear.

Only turn on the sounds you want your iPhone to recognize.

Finally, go back to the main menu of your device.

From now on, your iPhone will let you know by means of a notification if it detected a sound that you have configured.