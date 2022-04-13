iPhone, how to update to avoid battery and security errors? – Devices – Technology

The Apple company announced a new update for this April in order to solve some problems that users had previously reported. These are iOS 15.4.1 and macOS 12.3.1, with which they seek to correct security and performance errors.

What devices is it intended for?

iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 are available for the “iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad (5th generation and later), iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)“, says the technology giant on its official website.

What you need to do is enter the ‘Settings’, go to the ‘General’ tab and ‘Software update’. In this way your device will notify you that it is available for download and for subsequent installation.

On the other hand, macOS 12.3.1 is enabled for brand laptops running the macOS Monterey operating system.

In the latter case, you need to go to the left corner of the screen where the apple icon is, click on it and select ‘System Preferences’. Once there, you will need to click on ‘Software Update’ for the necessary resources to be downloaded and installed automatically.

For both cases, after the update is installed, the device may ask you to restart it.

