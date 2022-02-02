IPhone, it will finally be possible to unlock it with the mask: change everything! Technology adapts to the needs of the pandemic

Apple is working on a new method for its facial recognition, finally able to not lock even with the individual safety device.

We have all discovered the simplicity and convenience of facial recognition on our smartphone. All new iPhones feature this variant via face data in 3D format. A peculiarity that allows all users not to take risks with regard to their privacy, with interpol-proof encryption models. The Face ID replaced the fingerprints, which in the long run created problems with regards to the wear of the home button. In this way i ‘iPhone by‘have come close to the competition, always remaining at the top when it comes to system security iOS. However, new problems have arisen with the arrival of the pandemic and the obligation to wear masks. Since with the new wave Omicron protection is back in the open, too, facial recognition has become a problem for everyone. To solve this hitch too, the Californian company is ready to release an extremely functional update.

IPhone, it will finally be possible to unlock it with the mask: the explanation in detail

The new format for visual recognition will come via the update iOS 15.4. There Apple will grant the benefit of a highly convenient unlock device. You return to smart face unlock without the help of PIN or fingerprint. This upgrade was confirmed by the youtuber Brandon Butchwhich thank you on your profile Twitter he explained how it is possible to guarantee unlocking simply by scanning one’s gaze.

Obviously the process will require more effort on the part of the co-processor and it is likely that it will be used on newer iPhone models only.

Setup will not require you to redefine the mask face parameters. Just frame the entire face and select the specific option “Use Face ID with a mask”. A serious improvement for all users, especially if we consider the possibility of unlocking the smartphone even in the presence of glasses. For now, the release date of the new option is not yet clear, but it will probably only concern iPhone12 And subsequent.