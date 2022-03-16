iPhone production in danger due to the confinement of one of its factories

The Chinese government demands the closure of non-essential businesses in China!

Amid sustained chip shortages and the impact of the war in Ukraine, The world’s largest Apple device maker closes one of its plants for the confinement of the Chinese city from shenzhe.

The Chinese government required “non-essential” businesses, including Foxconn, Apple’s main supplier, to stop production in Shenzhen city until March 20after a “semi-confinement” due to a resurgence of Covid-19.

move production

The measure, which paralyzes public transport and confines residents to their homes, affects supply to customers ranging from Apple to Google to Amazonand companies like Huawei, Oppo and TCL.

Foxconn to suspend production at its Longhua and Guanlan plants until the local government dismantles the measure, but assures that it will reallocate production to other technological centers to alleviate the impact of the interruption.

Chip shortage already it cost Apple $6 billion in the last quarter of 2021 within the framework of bullish forecasts on the impact of the shortage in the coming quarters.

In the midst of the inconvenience, the Californian firm stated that it has on its agenda the launch of new Apple products globally, such as the new Mac Studio, Studio Display, the new iPhone SE, the iPad Air and the new colors of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

For its part, Foxconn has not yet specified which devices would be affected by the temporary closure.. The semi-lockdown of Shenzhen, and possibly Longhua and Guanlan, adds to the strain on an already crippled global supply chain that is hurting Apple’s business.

While Bloomberg has pointed out that “While the shutdown may affect production of many of the devices that Foxconn makes for Apple and other brands, demand for electronics typically falls in the first quarter of each year after the peak of the holiday season.”

In fact, it cites that Hon Hai, the top producer of iPhones, closed down 1% on Monday in Taipei and no big impact on your finances is expectedAt least for the moment.

China reported more than 3,300 cases of covid-19 on Saturdayand as the country grapples with its worst outbreak since the early days of the pandemic, officials are tightening restrictions to stop the spread.

This Sunday, Chinese authorities confined 17.5 million Shenzhen residents for a weekwith the intention of stopping a growing wave of covid-19, after cases doubled across the country.

Foxconn already has experience with this type of contingencyas it was among the first to face disruptions following the coronavirus outbreak two years ago and required staff to withdraw from the Shenzhen plant as a precaution.

Related topics: iPhone

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!