iPhone SE 3 will arrive in March and Apple will present it at a specific online event

iPhone SE of the third generation will be made and Apple will present it in the first major media event of 2022 during the month of March or April. The rumors come directly from Gurman, editor of Bloomberg, and always a great informer of Apple products. In this case claimed that the new iPhone SE 3, that is the cheapest smartphone in the Cupertino company’s catalog, actually already in production and the expectation is to see it live during the first months of next spring during a specific online world event.

iPhone SE 3: this is what Apple’s new ” low cost ” will look like

What will the new iPhone SE 3 look like? Difficult to say on an aesthetic level since the latest references indicated an iPhone similar to the iPhone 8 and therefore still with a rounded design with curved frames and not in line with the latest iPhones 12 and 13. In fact, further more important indiscretions confirm an upgrade at a hardware level that is important above all for the presence of support for the 5G network and therefore also of a latest generation processor or almost.

We remember that The second generation iPhone SE was introduced by Apple in 2020 and immediately impressed users especially for its own strongly compact appearance in size, due to the presence of one single camera at the rear capable for more than satisfactory shots and then again a best-in-class assembly thanks to a body made entirely of aluminum. It had an old-fashioned display, and therefore without any notch at the top, but da 4.7 inch and therefore capable of satisfying those who wanted a panel of this size.

iPhone SE 3 may not deviate too much from the second generation of iPhone SE. In fact, according to rumors, Apple would not have changed the body of the device even if in the past there was talk of a device without a Home button but with a Touch ID on the side switch on and off. Now we are thinking of one smartphone not too dissimilar from iPhone 8 and therefore from iPhone SE 2020. To change for there will be the processor that will surely be updated to the latest versions and who knows that Apple does not want to implement the device with a second camera. The price? In all likelihood it will be the same as the second generation iPhone SE (499) and this will undoubtedly be the strong point of the company’s new smartphone. 2024 will instead be the year of real change for this ” low cost ” device from Apple.