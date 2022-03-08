iPhone SE 5, new iPad Air and what else? – Corriere.it

Of Michela Rovelli

The main protagonist of the Apple “Peek Performance” event should be the iPhone SE with 5G connectivity. Space for new Macs with M2 too? And a new color appears for the iPhone 13

Is called “Peek Performance»The first Apple event of the year, scheduled for on the (Italian) evening of 8 March. At 7.00 pm – 10 am in Cupertino – the curtain reopens at the Steve Jobs Theater for a “peak performance”. Still no spectators sitting in the amphitheater: invitations to Apple events, due to the pandemic, are still only virtual. To follow Tim Cook’s announcements you can connect on the official website, on the Apple TV or on the official YouTube page. On stage? Still, for now, only hypotheses. But there are several products that could be the protagonists of this event.

The iPhone SE with 5G As always, we are not certain about the products that Apple will present. Most of the rumors, however, focus specifically on an iPhonethe new version of the cheaper Apple smartphone, or theSELF. The latest, in chronological order, was released in 2020. E no major changes are expected in terms of design in this new version. It should remain the Touch IDas well as it 4.7 inch LCD screen. Compatibility with the wireless charging – but without MagSafe – and a more powerful chip (probably the A15 mounted on the iPhone 13). Also from the latest iPhone it could also take new features in the camera, but the most important news is 5G connectivity. The price hypothesized by the rumors is equal to 399 dollars. According to the latest rumors, there is also a new color for the iPhone 13: it will be green.

A new MacBook Air? In addition to the iPhone SE, the rumors also speak of new updates in the world of MacBooks. At the event of 8 March we will see perhaps the debut of the M2, the new chip from Cupertino. Maybe on a new version of 13-inch MacBook Properhaps on the lightest and most portable MacBook Air.

Staying in the world of MacBooks, there are those who speak of a new one Mac mini which could update the one released in 2020. In this case the processors mounted should be the very powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max.

News on the iPad front Another “called” protagonist of the event of 8 March is theiPad Air. here too, the latest version dates back to 2020 and no big news is expected in terms of design. Perhaps some new colors, including purple, to add to those already on sale – space gray, silver, gold, green and blue – definitely a new chip, probably the same as the latest iPad mini (the A15). And as with the iPad mini, it should also arrive on the Air 5G connectivity.

And the services? In recent years, part of the stage, during Apple events, is occupied by news on the services front, sector in great expansion and on which the company focuses more and more. Just 24 hours before the presentation, the news arrives from Cupertino of the last great personality who has joined the Fitness + workouts: now you can walk in the company of Malala Yousafzai’s stories. Going back to the announcements of March 8, it is possible that there are updates regarding upcoming releases on Apple TV +as it already happened in September.