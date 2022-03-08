iPhone SE 5G and Mac Studio M1 Ultra- Corriere.it

Of Paolo Ottolina, Michela Rovelli

All the Apple news in the March 8 event Peek Performance. Also iPhone 13 and 13 Pro arrive in green livery. Prices and availability in Italy

In Cupertino it goes on stage the first Apple event of 2022. The stage is that of the Steve Jobs Theater, from which Tim Cook presents the first products of the year from Apple. To follow Tim Cook’s announcements, you can connect to the official website, Apple TV or the official YouTube page.

19.58 – Event concluded. What did Apple unveil tonight? We do the summary:

– iPhone SE 2022: the cheapest iPhone in the range retains the look of the iPhone 8, with Touch ID and center button, but adds the A15 chip (that of the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro). Then comes 5G and improved computational photographic capability. Autonomy is also growing. Prices from € 529, released on March 18.

– iPad Air 2022: the new version of the medium-high-end tablet (under the base, above the Pro) now has the M1 and 5G chip. New colors, same look. This too arrives on March 18, prices from 699 euros (wifi) and from 869 (wifi + 5G).

– iPhone 13 Pro

alpine green And iPhone 13

green: new colors for the iPhones 13. Everything else the same, but Apple announced that iOS 15.4 it will be available from next week: it brings with it the useful possibility to use Face ID even with the mask.

– M1 Ultra the latest addition to the Apple Silicon range of processors. Powerful, look to professional users.

– Mac Studio: the biggest news of the event, which winks at a hyper-professional niche looking for a compact, stylish desktop computer capable of (almost) any task, even very heavy (very high resolution video editing). A desktop workstation roughly in size from Mac mini. With M1 Ultra the performances are simply mind-boggling, as well as the customization possibilities (you get to 128 GB of unified memory and 8 TB of SSD) and the price: we start from 4,649 euros and you get, bringing everything to the maximum, at 9,249 euros. The basic version (so to speak) with M1 Max starts from

Available immediately, deliveries from March 18, prices from € 2,349 (M1 Max).

– Studio Display: not only a 27-inch and 5K professional monitor, but also a videocall machine with video camera, microphones and speakers to fully perform the work tasks in mixed mode (home and office) born with the pandemic. Price 1,799 euros.

19.55 – Prices from 1,999 dollars (Mac Studio with M1 Max) e $ 3,999 (with M1 Ultra), to add $ 1,599 for Studio Display.

19.48 – You switch to the monitor Studio Display. Three versions of the stand: one that tilts only up and down, the other that also moves forward and backward, a third Vesa for those who want to hang it on the wall. 5K resolution, with True Tone, optional Nano Textura treatment to reduce reflections. Inside there is an A13 processor and on the front there is a camera that supports Center Stage, and a triple microphone, and 6 speakers with Dolby Atmos and Special Atmos: in short, much more than a display, but a true versatile machine for videocall. professional and multimedia. On the back 3 Usb-C and 1 Thunderbolt ports offering 96 Watt charging.

19.42 – Mac Studio arrives with M1 Max and in version with M1 Ultra. The performance of the Ultra, according to the graphs shown by Apple, ridicules the old Mac solutions with Intel processors and discrete Radeon GPUs. Mac Studio is a machine candidate for creatives who have to work with very heavy videos, capable of processing up to 18 streams in 8K resolution. There are configurations up to 8 TB SSD (the price will be for strong hearts …) and according to Apple, the model with M1 Ultra is up to 80 percent faster than the top-of-the-line Mac Pro. From a green point of view, as for the iPhone and iPad, recycled materials are widely used.

19.37 – Here’s the new one Mac Studio with Studio Display. Compact like a Mac mini, powerful like a Mac Pro. Inside the box there is a heat dissipation system never seen before, but still promises to be super-quiet despite the performance, as the Mac line with M1 has accustomed us to. .

Two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports in front, many other ports in the back. Can connect up to 4 4K displays.

19.27 – From the Italian press release, i Italian prices of iPhone SE:

iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models, in midnight, galaxy and (PRODUCT) RED colors, starting at € 529

In Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and more than 30 other countries and territories, iPhone SE will be available for pre-order starting at 05:00 (PDT) on Friday 11 March , with availability starting from Friday 18 March

iPhone SE can be purchased for € 22.04 per month at apple.com/uk/store, through the Apple Store app and at Apple Stores.

iPhone SE also available at Apple Authorized Resellers and some carriers.

19.24 – the turn of the Mac. To the family of Apple Silicon processors is added M1 Ultra, designed for desktops. Huge power and up to 128GB of unified memory. 20-core GPU and 64-core GPU. Up to 20 faster than M1. Consumption, as for the entire M1 family, is much lower than traditional X64 chips with comparable (or lower) performance.

19.23 – iPad, orders open on Friday, available from March 18th. Price identical to the previous generation: $ 599, it starts from 64 GB and then jumps to 256 GB.

19.16 – We move on to talk about iPad. Here is the renewed iPad AirThe processor arrives M1 seen on iPad Pro and Macs: 60% higher in performance than the previous Air with A14 cpu, dated 2020. The front camera supports Center Stage, which automatically frames subjects during video calls. iPad Air now also compatible with 5G. These are the available colors:

19.15 – iPhone SE available from March 18.

19.12 – What is the iPhone SE 2022 like? Same design, with the familiar Touch Id in the central button inherits from the “old” iPhones prior to the iPhone X. But new, more resistant glass, IP67 water and dust resistance and, thanks to the arrival of A15 Bionic, there is also compatibility with the 5G. On the back always a single camera, 12 MP, but with the novelties of computational photography guaranteed by the new processor, such as Smart HDR 4.

19.07 – We move to Apple Silicon, Apple’s processors. A15 Bionic arrives on the iPhone SE, in the renewed 2022 edition. The most powerful processor, that of the latest generation iPhone 13, also arrives on the cheapest iPhone.

19.06 – Two new colors for iPhone 13: the green on iPhone 13 and theAlpine Green on iPhone 13 Pro.

19.02 –

Tim Cook starts the event with his Gooood morning and starts talking about Apple TV +, announcing new Apple Original series and movies. Many famous Hollywood names involved, but the novelty is the Friday Night of Mlb baseball. Even Apple thus enters the world of live sports, as already done by Amazon (even if baseball for us Italians does not have the call of the Champions League on Prime Video).

