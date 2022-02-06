iPhone SE 5G getting closer and closer: that’s when it will be presented

Apple has plans to market one new version of the iPhone SE with 5G connectivity and a new iPad Air in a presentation event that could be held during the month of March: speculation is spread by Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg journalist who closely follows the moves of the Apple.

The most likely date for the launch seems be Tuesday 8 Marchand as the protagonist there could be a new iPhone SE. According to the information circulated so far it would be a phone similar to the current version and therefore that will recall the stylistic features of the iPhone 8. However, under the body it should welcome a more performing A-Series chip, perhaps A15, and 5G connectivity. It is also assumed the presence of an improved camera module compared to the current one.







For the rest, no particular revolutions are expected with respect to the current model: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID Home sensor,possibility of wireless charging (but probably without MagSafe) and attack price of $ 399 like the model now on the market.

Sharing the stage may be a new version of the iPad Air, also with 5G connectivity and with the SoC update, however, without substantial changes to the design. Even if Apple tends not to overlap product categories, there is also the presentation of a new Mac system with M-Series chips, perhaps a new version of Mac mini.

However, the possibility remains that any delays in the supply of components and production could force Apple to change its plans even at the last moment.