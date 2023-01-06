iPhone: what do blue green red and purple colors mean status bar | DEPOR-PLAY

There are many features present in the iphone that lets you know about some features that are happening in the background, just like the green and orange dots you’ve probably seen at the top of your device.

In this sense, if you have noticed that blue, green, red or purple bubbles appear on your mobile behind the time in the status bar, you should know that this also has a meaning and that it is not simply to decorate the clock .

In case you don’t know what these flashy colors mean, in SPORTS We share a list with the explanation that Apple gave about the iPhone.

What do the blue, green, red or purple colors mean in the iPhone status bar

If you are wondering what these colors that sometimes appear on your iPhone mean, we will tell you here.

Blue: this color means that Screen Mirroring has been enabled on your iPhone. It could also be that an app is actively using your location.

Green: when you see this color in the status bar of your iPhone, it means that you are in a call. Also, it may mean that you activated the Internet Sharing option.

Red: every time the red color appears, it means that your mobile device is recording the screen or external sounds.

Purple: This color is when the SharePlay option is activated on your mobile to share content.

The trick to prevent your iPhone with iOS 16 from using up a lot of battery

If you have problems with the battery of your iPhone since you downloaded iOS 16, do not worry, here we share some ideas that you can try to avoid this.

1. Screen lock

Enter the Settings from your iPhone.

Now, go to Screen and brightness.

Tap on Auto lock.

Among the options, choose 30 seconds.

2. Keyboard vibration

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

After this, give Sound and vibrations.

Then select Keyboard Feedback.

In this part, you will have to disable the vibration.

How to Activate Sound Recognition on iPhone

With this option you can make your iPhone detect some sounds like a bark, a siren, a crying baby, among others. And, in this way, be aware of situations that are important to you.