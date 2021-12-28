iPhone without SIM slot coming by September 2022, according to a report – Nerd4.life

An anonymous whistleblower revealed to MacRumors that Apple advised major US vendors to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphone by September 2022. The whistleblower shared a seemingly legitimate document outlining the timing of this initiative, although the document does not specifically mention Apple or theiPhone.

As part of the transition, some US sellers will presumably begin offering select iPhone 13 models without a nano-SIM card in the box in Q2 2022. iPhone 13 models sold at Apple Stores or Apple.com already lack a nano-SIM card in the box: users can activate a cellular plan via eSIM by turning on the iPhone, connecting to a Wi-Fi network and following the on-screen instructions.

Some previous rumors had claimed that Apple was planning to delete the physical slot of the SIM card from the iPhone 15. However, given the alleged expiration of September 2022, it is possible that Apple may remove the physical slot of the SIM card starting with some models of the iPhone 14, rather than some models of the iPhone 15. As always, remember that we are talking about speculations and rumors: this is what MacRumors says, but there could be errors in the information shared by the leaker.

A eSIM is a digital SIM that allows users to activate a cellular plan without having to use a nano-SIM card. It is worth noting that the eSIM service is not available in all countries, so iPhones with a SIM card slot may remain available in some markets. IPhone 13 models already support multiple eSIM profiles, allowing users to subscribe to different cellular plans digitally and switch between them

Always talking about rumors related to the next models of Apple smartphones, the iPhone 14 Pro could have a 48 Megapixel camera and 8 GB of RAM.