iPhone XR at a GIFT price with the Esselunga tech offer

L’Esselunga tech offer of this month, from 5 to 19 January, proposes the best iPhone XR at the incredible price of 499 euros. The Apple device, which together with the iPhone X kicked off the design of Tim Cook’s smartphones with the notch and display edge-to-edge, is offered at a price not to be missed.

The iPhone XR is Esselunga’s January tech offering

Despite the years on its shoulders, the iPhone XR is still today a Mr. smartphone: not only is it compatible iOS 15, the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system, but it still has hardware that is still able to guarantee a satisfying user experience from every point of view.

Users interested in the Apple device can proceed to purchase it in one of the numerous Esselunga centers available in our country, the complete list of which is available at the link at the bottom of the news. Our advice is not to waste time and take the ball as the device will be available while stocks last.

Finally, let’s briefly recall the technical specifications of the iPhone XR:

6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display with a resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels with a pixel density of 326 PPI;

Apple A12 Bionic processor;

3 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal space;

12 MP rear camera with f / 1.8 aperture, OSI, True Tone LED flash, 4K resolution video recording at 60 FPS with 1080p resolution Slo-mo mode at 240 fps;

7 MP front camera with f / 2.2 aperture. with Face ID support;

dimensions: 150.9 × 75.7 × 8.3 mm;

weight: 194 grams;

4G VoLTE connectivity, 802.11 ac Wi-Fi with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with Apple PAy and GPS + GLONASS support;

2942 mAh battery with support for Qi wireless charging;

IP67 certification;

iOS 12 upgradeable to iOS 15.

