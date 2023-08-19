Ira Sachs: “A Nice Setting for a Love Triangle Drama” | The New Yorker’s Most Recent Movie “Passages” Is In Theaters

Critic Diego Lerre Is Right When He Defines The New Yorker Ira Sachs As Most European of contemporary American filmmakers, He aims to film characters like people walking the streets, men and women dealing with problems like facing a daily battle to pay the bills (notable) friends forever,love is Strange, Owner of a naturalistic style, approach and practitioner of minimalist gestures as a sounding board for the inner world of his creatures.Sachs visits Buenos Aires during the last edition of Bafiki to present the brand new stamp, which narrates the thoughts and twists of a love triangle between two men and a woman. Movie now it’s in the roomsbefore its launch on the platform Mubi,

“I thought when I saw Franz Rogowski In Happy EndingMichael Haneke’s film, And I Found Something Strange, charms, charms, blends wonder, curiosity and engagement”, the director says before page 12 About the origin of this film It had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, This German actor plays a director named Tomas, who is shown in the film directing a scene with an autocratic character and misbehaving with extras. His attitude does not go down well with his partner Martin (Ben Whishaw), even more so when Tomas doesn’t want to dance with her at the party at the end of the shoot. Agathe at the same party (Adele Exarchopoulos), a young French kindergarten teacher who has no ties to the world of cinema, but who knows who this boy is who without much subtlety seduces her. It begins there, then, a “love story”, as Sachs defines it, in which Desire And this idea of ​​masculinity Play a central role. Two themes in keeping with the times and which, according to the director, resonate with the socio-cultural blow given by the Trump administration.

“I wrote stamp With my usual co-author, Mauricio Zacarias, At the beginning of the epidemic, when we were forbidden to do anything. We had to think what would happen if men were denied power and it was a very uncomfortable situation because men believe they have power. In that sense, I think Trump meant a lot of things in terms of masculinity and desire. Also, I wanted to film a ‘love story’, a story of intimacy in daily life, which is what I love about cinema”, says the person in charge Delta, forty shades of blue And keep the lights onamong others.

– How did the fact that it was a love triangle contribute to the love story?

Triangles are a place of mystery and a good environment for drama, because there will always be someone who wants something the other side will reject. So as a viewer it’s hard to know where to stand, so it makes for a mix of anticipation and excitement. Even when I am shooting everyday stories, I am actually making thrillers where you don’t know what is going to happen. One as a spectator is always confused, in between situations he knows how they started but does not know how they are going to end. It creates a bond that I hope the audience will find intimate.

-a feature of his films, and stamp With no exceptions, the characters are neither heroes nor villains. Is there a connection between that construct and the search for intimacy that you mentioned?

-perfect. Who can be “good” or “bad” in a love triangle? I try to do things that I love and that I enjoy because if they get too simple, they’ll never have the depth that interests me. I’m also interested in how we identify people we consider “bad”. We were very clear with Fran that Tomas was an anti-hero in the style of the movies. not to go by James Cagney. We have seen many of his movies like public enemy one of two black soulTrying to find the quality of peace in that hero.

What role does empathy play when writing a script?

It’s a bit trite, but the most important thing is to love all the characters equally because they all matter. In this case, apart from that, I loved all three actors. I was very welcomed by him and I joined him and we had a lot of fun filming. There was a lot of joy on the set, something that amplified the sadness and passion of its characters even more.

This is your second film shot in Europe. Do you feel more comfortable there than in the United States?

-I feel better financed (laughs, I feel very comfortable in Paris. I’ve been going since I was 20, so I’ve had a great time and have a lot of friends. I feel a special connection with French cinema since childhood. This comfort was key to wanting to make this film. I couldn’t do it in Berlin, London or Buenos Aires.

Some criticisms related stamp With the cinema of Maurice Pialat. Do you get connections?

-FD Josie Deshayes and I refer to Pialat as “the monster”, because for me and for many directors, especially in France, his presence is so great that one is in a kind of battle against him. There is a term in literary theory called “affect anxiety” and it refers to how each artist is in tension with those who came before him. For me Pialat is one of those figures. It’s a very stimulating relationship that supports my own searches. Pialat is one of those filmmakers I feel I am in dialogue with and struggling with.

-They made a film about an adult couple (love is Strange), the other about a young couple (keep the lights on), about the friendship of two boys (friends forever) And now about the love triangle of the thirties. How does building bonds at such different ages work?

It all starts with the actors. As you get older, old and young people don’t seem so different. I’ve found that acting for a 12 year old isn’t much different than for a 70 year old. I try to create such conditions so that anyone can feel confident and comfortable on the set. I don’t rehearse with my actors, it doesn’t matter if they are small or big. They film the learned lines and rehearsals begin when the cameras roll on. The atmosphere that is created is the same with actors of all ages.

You once said that filmmakers who deal with everyday situations should respect the issues that matter, such as how the characters pay the bills and deal with their lives. Can you expand on that idea?

I think my job as a director and narrator is to provide attention with as much empathy as possible. If I weren’t a filmmaker, I think I’d have only one job: psychoanalyst. In both cases, one needs to be simultaneously observant, analytical and empathetic in order to understand individual joys and sorrows.