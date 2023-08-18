Ira Sachs defined his most controversial film: “It is not autobiographical, but it is personal”.

“Passages” was performed by Ira Sachs at the last BAFICI and was released in local cinemas this Thursday

Ira Sachs He is a curious person. I was only in Buenos Aires for a few hours and wanted to know what are the must-see sights in the city, especially the historical buildings. The San Martín Cultural Center and Place, with its wonderful functional architecture, make it attractive and interesting. Director at the age of 57 Frankie And love is StrangeAmong others, he is a veteran of the North American independent film and festival circuit, but few of his films have made it to commercial theaters here. stamp There will be exceptions. Although her trip to Argentina was tied to her film’s presentation at BAFICI, the romantic drama premiered this week and will arrive on streaming platforms via MUBI in October.

celebrated in European festivals and received applause and controversy in the United States (it received a rating of NC-17, for its sexual explicitness, which makes it strictly prohibited for minors of that age), stamp has as its protagonist a clever film director (German) Franz Rogowski) and focuses on the complex and demanding relationship she maintains in parallel with her plastic artist husband (English Ben Whishaw) and with a girl far from the world of art (French). Adele Exarchopoulos), whom he met at the end party of the shooting of his latest film. It’s a love triangle of welcome and, more to the point, unusual sensuality with a manipulative and complex protagonist in a cinema-like universe that Sachs knows all too well.

The trailer for Ira Sachs’ new film, Passage.



-How do you deal with the fact that your film is, basically, watched by streaming rather than in theatres?

-I like the model that MUBI uses, which involves passing through movie theaters and continuity through streaming. In this way, it removes the economic pressure of theatrical release and adds another possibility that is vital to the film’s sustainability. The pandemic changed my relationship with streaming. i live with my husband (painter) boris torres), my two children (Viva and Felix) and their two mothers (tabitha jackson And Kirsten Johnson) And during that time we watched hundreds of movies thanks to the platforms. It was quite a filmic education. We made a list of what we saw and there is a lot to discover in them.

This is true, but on some platforms you have to search a lot to find good movies…

– Yes, that’s true, but they have a lot. For example, I watched or acted in many film noir movies James Cagney in preparation for stamp, It was very important to him to see how the concept of the antihero works and what pleasure the antihero brings to the public, as it brings out desires that are usually suppressed by society. He has to play a charismatic and engaging character.

– Watching the movie, I thought it might be a weirder version of movies like those, if you will. mother and whoreby Jean Eustache. It has the texture of a 70s film.

-Yeah, I like that idea, but it’s relevant to the moment. Well, it’s a cinematographic language that impressed me so much, it changed me. cinema like Chantal Ackermanone of Maurice Pialat one of two taxi zoom chloea german film frank ripple, since 1980. It’s a wonderful movie, very gay. Movies where the sexuality was very explicit. There’s this concept that we’re moving towards a more open society and my impression is that’s not true with cinema, there are certain moments in cinema that remind us of what’s possible and what needs to be filmed. we are allowed.

Sachs had been watching several films starring James Cagney in preparation for “Passage”.

-It’s been seen as a very puritanical thing in cinema in the United States lately…

-I think it also exists in relation to capitalism and how today things are controlled by more multinationals, who try to make their products more accessible globally.

-but my impression is that this suppression comes more from the US market ,N. De La R: At the time of this interview there was no “No Under 17” rating assigned., It doesn’t itch that much in Europe or even here in our country. In the end, the feeling is that many films that are supposed to be for adults are almost left for children.

-Yes that is correct. And you thought it was so? stamp Too?

– No, not at all, quite the contrary. It looks like a French, European film in terms of its sexual frankness.

It’s the tension between permission and power. And in a certain sense the character of Tomas (Rogowski) in the film is emblematic of that struggle, because he has the permissions that he gives himself, but that permission quickly turns into exploitation, abuse of power. For me there is like attraction and repulsion towards those parts which are also of me.

– I was about to ask you whether the film has autobiographical elements, since the protagonist is a filmmaker…

-That’s the first thing my mom asked me (laughs). And no, it is not autobiographical but personal. there is a difference. What is being said did not occur to me but I identify with some of those impulses, they may be of Tomas but also of Agathe (Exarchopoulos). I have been in all three characters in one form or the other.

Ira Sachs says, “The film is not autobiographical but personal.”

-This gives the impression that Tomas’ character expects his personal life to go on like it’s a filming set, pretending that everyone acts according to his will, which is a bit dictatorial. Has this happened to you too?

-Yes, the issue of control is very important. illusion of control. You go through life this way, believing you can control it all. The problem is that once you control something there’s always something else you can’t control. And I think the thing that creates the mystery in the movie is that you’re never in control, you’re never in full power, you’re not God. One is human.

But when you make a movie you are, or can be, a kind of god.

-Yes, that’s true, but I don’t test with them, nor do I expect to control everything they do. What I want is to create a situation where they feel comfortable taking risks with each other. And what I want from you is that you listen and respond. I have no interest in following what I tell them.

This is another thing that interests me about the film. Your protagonists speak three different languages ​​(German, English and French) and two of them rarely speak their native language. Doesn’t it make it more difficult to ask them to improve or revise the script? It is not easy to do this in a language that is not yours…

-All three speak English fairly fluently, but the characters’ English is not necessarily better than the English spoken by the actors anyway. Whatever mistakes they make, characters can too. I do not ask to change actors. I tell them to bring who they are to the set. And then it is the script, which is written, which decides who they become in the film. Franz said of the film that it ranges from being about Agathe, Martin and Tomas to Adele, Ben and Franz. You see characters and actors appear at the same time.

The American director says, “I neither rehearse nor expect to control everything the actors do. What I want is to create a situation where they are comfortable taking risks with each other.” feel.”

What interested you in playing Rogowski? He is such a special actor that whenever you see him, it is hard to forget that it is him.

– I agree but I think that, in fact, he uses the medium, the form, to create something that is very different from what he himself is. It is an animal as well as an idol. He will say, it is both. Franz creates form and character through something that is essential to him, but also through motion and choreography.

– Was it difficult to create a character who is on the one hand quite despicable, but at the same time one can feel some sympathy for what happens to him? It’s not a monster, but it is a little…

,James Cagney They gave us permission (laughs). At first Franz was skeptical whether he would be able to do it and I told him not to worry, my job was to look into it and see how entertaining the character could be. I was not worried, as Franz is such a pleasant person and personality. And watching people misbehave gives the audience a certain pleasure. This is the history of cinema. I also didn’t want to make a film that was too careful. I think I wrote it and did it as a response to the darkness of the pandemic. It was like saying: “We don’t know whether cinema will exist, whether I will exist, whether the world will exist, so let’s make a film that is as free as possible.”

-Did you write this during the pandemic?

-Yes. All my films are essentially reflective of the time I made them. It’s the only way I know they’re true.

Is it easier or more difficult for you to make films today than it was decades ago? I’m not necessarily talking about financing, but also about content. I believe earlier it was more difficult to make films on gay themes and maybe not so much now…

– Not necessary. The concept of progress that the future is full of progress is absolutely wrong. Over the past 15 years I have managed to create a sustainable model of making personal films which is strange but has worked for me. It is never easy but it is my way of making films which are personal and intimate. the response you are getting stamp It gives me some hope in the sense that I have made a film which is very much mine and people are responding very well. So I’m going to write next.

