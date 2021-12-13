Iran accuses, no European proposal against US sanctions – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ISTANBUL, 13 DEC – Iran has criticized France, Great Britain and Germany, arguing that they would not have made any proposals to remove the sanctions imposed by the US against Tehran after the decision of former President Donald Trump to abandon the agreement nuclear power of 2015.



“The European participants failed to propose any initiative to shorten the distance regarding the removal of the sanctions,” Deputy Foreign Minister and head of Iranian negotiators, Ali Bagheri, told state TV on the ongoing talks in Vienna to relaunch the nuclear deal that opened on November 29th. The last session of the negotiations, in which Russia and China also participate, was held last Thursday in the Austrian capital.



Bagheri stayed in Vienna over the weekend to discuss with delegates from Moscow and Beijing.



“I have had constructive and fruitful meetings with the chief negotiators of China and Russia. We have had an exchange of views on how to proceed and we have coordinated our positions on various points. We will continue to work hard to reach a good agreement,” Bagheri told reporters. of the Iranian agency Irna.



During the talks, Iran presented two proposals regarding the development of its nuclear program and the removal of sanctions imposed by Washington on Tehran.



