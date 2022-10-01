Iran arrests 9 “accomplices” foreigners, among them there is at least one Italian – Corriere.it

from Monica Ricci Sargentini

Amnesty denounces: “Tehran has given orders to kill the rioters, we have evidence.” The protest in the square does not stop. Symbolic photos of women go around the web

Since the protests began in the name of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old who died after being stopped by the moral police for a misplaced veil, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has pointed the finger on “hostile foreign entities” that foment the revolt to bring down the Islamic Republic. And yesterday the Iranian intelligence ministry went from words to deeds by announcing that it had arrested nine people of foreign nationality “From Germany, Poland, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Sweden and other countries” accused of “being involved or having been in the places” of the demonstrations. It is not yet clear how many Italians are involved, the Farnesina immediately activated but, for now, it has not been able to verify the information.

Meanwhile, the squares of Iranian cities continue to fill up with men and women asking for freedom. And the protest also travels on social networks. A girl is photographed on her mother’s grave, Minoo Majidi, killed by the Iranian police in the Kurdish city of Kermanshah during the protests in the name of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old who died after being stopped by the moral police for a misplaced veil. She has a proud face, a bare head, a large white scarf around her neck, and what’s left of her long hair in one hand. The image makes the rounds of social networks together with that of another young woman, Donya Rad, who, with a friend, have lunch in a restaurant in Tehran without wearing the hijab. Someone compared her to Rosa Parks, the heroine for black rights in the United States who in 1955 refused to give a seat on the bus to a white and for this she was arrested. Donya ended up in jail too, she let her sister know about her on Twitter. And there is no more news of her.

La République islamique d’Iran a commencé à marquer les maisons qui scandent tous les soirs des slogans anti-régime, principally: “Femme, vie, liberté” and “Mort au dictateur” for identifier les manifestants pacifiques.

Yesterday Amnesty International revealed that he had obtained an official document dated 21 September in which the commanders are ordered “to face the troublemakers in a brutal way”. According to the NGO, 34 people were killed that same evening. Two days later, in another act, the commander of the security forces of the province of Mazandaran orders his men “to deal mercilessly, to the point of causing death, any disorder on the part of rioters and anti-revolutionaries.” For the general secretary of Amnesty, Agnes Callamard, the Iranian authorities “They have consciously decided to harm or kill people who took to the streets to express their anger against decades of repression ”. On Twitter, activist Masih Alinejad shows the photo of the crosses made to mark the houses where anti-regime slogans are chanted at night.