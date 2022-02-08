Iran, behead his wife and go around with his head severed: the shocking video

He walks down the street with a satisfied smile showing his wife’s severed head in one hand and the large bloody knife with which he killed her in the other. The terrible scene happened in Iran and was shot in a video. The man passes between the cars and looks at the camera showing the beheaded head of Mona 17-year-old wife: killed on suspicion of having cheated on him. An “honor killing” for which the man was arrested along with his brother who allegedly helped him to cut off her head. However, the sentence that the two will have to serve is not yet clear.

Mona had attempted to escape her husband’s continued abuse by fleeing to Turkey after her family found out she was having an affair. As reported by the Daily Mail. Father and husband went to get her back. Once at home the horror: the 17-year-old was tied up and beheaded. The victim was only 12 when she married the man – who is also her cousin – and she leaves behind a three-year-old son. The murder has rekindled the spotlight on the serious problem of honor killing in Iran. According to a 2019 report, the annual average of honor killings in the country is 375-450 cases.