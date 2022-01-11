Iran: Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments approved

Cryptocurrencies can also be a tool for de-dollarization of various emerging economies, in particular those that do not enjoy excellent relations with United States.

It was the case with El Salvador – which, as our readers will remember, chose Bitcoin as legal tender – and it is rumored that this may also be the case with Turkey, albeit on very different levels. Now also theIran seems to want to consider this option, at least for international payments.

Iran chooses crypto for international payments – implementation soon

Iran ready for international crypto payments?

So it would seem, at least according to what has been reported by Ibena – according to which the CTS, an exchange system that is directly headed by the Iranian state, could soon implement systems of payment and receiving them via cryptocurrencies. We obviously think of Bitcoin, which is directly mentioned in the document, as well as others cryptocurrencies.

There is also talk of restrictions in some of the countries that have the largest trade with Iran, such as Iraq, Afghanistan And Pakistan, but also of the many countries where crypto payments would be common and legal, such as Russia And India and the countries of south east asia.

We will know more when there is the definitive implementation of the protocol in the next two weeks, for a move that although it will not be able to move very important volumes, but which is nevertheless an important signal of how the non-aligned countries will be able to move – and in a nutshell those that would have an interest in freeing themselves, at least partially, from the dollar USE.

It will not be another Venezuela

For some, the parallel with Petro, the cryptocurrency bordering on scam of the Venezuela, it will seem obvious. In reality, the situation is very different: the Iranian exchange is betting on solid cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin and not on token which are state-issued.

Others, on the other hand, will dispute the fact that Bitcoin is finding space between non-aligned countries. But we also know that Bitcoin is an incredible tool of freedom, and that contrary to what the Italian press, it will help populations living in the worst regimes.

The non-existent case of Kazakhstan – we have our say here – is wiped out with a swipe of the sponge from another great hit by $ BTC – and in this case also other cryptocurrencies. In Iran, as ad El Salvador and soon, second Nayib Bukele – in at least 2 other countries.