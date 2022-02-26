Iran Castillo ate her placenta after the birth of her son

Mexico City.
On February 10, the famous interpreter and actress Iran Castillo announced that he had received his second sonwhom Demian named, through a publication in Instagram of the image of her placenta framed with pink and white flowers.
“Any words I put here would not be enough to express my joy and happiness! Welcome Demian! We love you with all our being. Thank you for filling us with this love, ”she wrote. actress in the social network.
The protagonist of soap operas also shared with her followers the benefits of practicing placentophagy, – the act of eating the placenta raw, cooked or in pill form, after childbirth.
“It’s amazing how the placenta can be our own medicine and can be used for so many wonderful things,” she wrote. Iran Castle, 45 years old.
“Did you know that the placenta can help you a lot postpartum and breastfeeding by taking it in capsules? Let’s take advantage of the miracle of this organ! Thank you my heaven for the miracle of your being in this placenta! ”, She added.
Demian is the second son of the Mexican, and the first with his partner Pepe Ramos. Previously, in October 2011, the protagonist of ‘Soñadoras’ received her first-born Irka, now 9 years old.
In recent years, eat the placenta after childbirth It has become a very popular trend among new moms.
Among the celebrities who have joined this practice are Hilary Duff, Mayim Bialik, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes and Katherine Heigl.