Iran Castillo ate her placenta after the birth of her son

On February 10, the famous interpreter and actress Iran Castillo announced that he had received his second sonwhom Demian named, through a publication in Instagram of the image of her placenta framed with pink and white flowers.

“Any words I put here would not be enough to express my joy and happiness! Welcome Demian! We love you with all our being. Thank you for filling us with this love, ”she wrote. actress in the social network.

The protagonist of soap operas also shared with her followers the benefits of practicing placentophagy, – the act of eating the placenta raw, cooked or in pill form, after childbirth.

“It’s amazing how the placenta can be our own medicine and can be used for so many wonderful things,” she wrote. Iran Castle, 45 years old.