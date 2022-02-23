Iran Castillo explained the benefits of eating the placenta after childbirth: she became a mother at 45 | Famous

Four days after the birth of her baby, the actress shared photos of the delivery, in which you can see that she gave birth at home and accompanied by her partner, Pepe Ramos.

Pepe Ramos and Iran Castillo presented Demian with tender photos

The ‘influencer’ and entrepreneur, Pepe Ramos, took advantage of his more than 26 thousand followers to present the little Demian with a couple of photographs in which he and his partner appear carrying the baby.

“For your life, son. We have loved you since you were only a possibility… By holding you I wonder and imagine what all those paths you are going to travel will be, everything you are going to create, perceive and experience through your senses and in your consciousness,” Pepe wrote.

In the same publication, Ramos thanked the opportunity that Castillo gave him to become a father with a tender dedication, in which he pointed out that the actress is “his inspiration.”

Iran explained why it decided to eat the placenta after childbirth

In your profile Instagramthe interpreter of SOS I’m falling in love shared the benefits of practicing placentophagy (eating the placenta in capsules, raw or cooked) and pointed out the importance of this practice for breastfeeding.

“It is incredible how the placenta can be our own medicine and can be used for so many wonderful things. Did you know that the placenta can help you a lot postpartum and breastfeeding by taking them in capsules, ”the singer also wrote at the bottom of a photograph in which she appears with her family.

“A true medicine”, “What pride”, “Many congratulations” and “Miraculous Placenta” are some of the messages that the histrion’s followers left in the comment box at the bottom of the postcard.