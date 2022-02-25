Iran Castillo explains why she decided to eat the placenta after childbirth

A few days ago, Iran Castillo announced that she had welcomed her second son, Demian. The actress did through an image of her placenta, framed with pink and white flowers.

Now the protagonist of SOS I’m falling in love explained on her Instagram account that she decided to eat her placenta since it can become a very useful medicine during the first weeks of lactation.

“It is incredible how the placenta can be our own medicine and can be used for so many wonderful things!” wrote the actress, who debuted as a mother ten years ago.

“Did you know that the placenta can help you a lot postpartum and breastfeeding by taking it in capsules? Let’s take advantage of the miracle of this organ! Thank you my heaven for the miracle of your being in this placenta! ”, She added.

This message was accompanied by a tender postcard and we see Iran, 45 years old, accompanied by her entire family.

It should be noted that in recent years eating the placenta after childbirth has become a very popular trend among new moms. And it is that some of the benefits that this practice has that when ingesting the obstetric organ suggest the prevention of postpartum depression, reduction of postpartum bleeding, improves mood, energy and milk supply, in addition to continuing a lot of iron and oxytocin.