Iran Castillo, in deep mourning for the death of this close friend

The former protagonist of “Pink Shoelaces“, iran castleis very sad for the terrible loss of one of her loved ones and who was with her at the foot of the canyon for several years in her closest circle.

With great regret, the Mexican actress and singer spread through her instagram accountthe departure of “Cancanete”, his puppy, who was already very old, but still filled the Iranian family with light and love.

With a very heartfelt message and with a broken heart, Iran thanked his tenderloin for having been with her the last few years, for supporting her with his sincere love, company for wagging his tail as a way of thanking each time they were both at home.

How much mastery canines share with us!

Pure unconditional love, no matter if you scolded them, ignored them, if you didn’t pay attention to them, they keep wagging their tails with so much love….????

Without judging you if you’re angry or not in the best attitude, they still love you and are excited to see you, even if they just saw you a few minutes ago!

If you are sad they accompany you in your emotion and hug you with their presence!

So much to learn…

Thank you Cancanete for existing!

I know you still exist in another way and you would continue to teach me unconditional love!

Love you??

Users send their condolences

Users and followers of the singer, sent her their condolences by sensitive loss of your petwhich was always present in his thoughts and happy days, until he could no longer due to lack of mobility and advanced old age.

“cancanete” was a faithful tenderloin that was not lacking in the photographs of Iran, always playful, affectionate and attentive with its owner, for which Iran is devastated and it is not for less, the words and messages addressed to your puppy they saddened their fans and friends from entertainment.

The cause of death of the puppy is unknown, however, his advanced age no longer allowed him to move or play as before, what is certain is that he was one of the most endearing beings for Iran.

