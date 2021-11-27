Iran: clashes in Isfahan, riot agents deployed – Last Hour

(ANSA) – TEHRAN, NOV 27 – Riot officers were deployed today in Isfahan, in central Iran, in the aftermath of the violent protests against water shortages. According to witnesses and state media, there have also been arrests.



Yesterday, the police fired tear gas on the 500 people gathered in the dry bed of the Zayandeh-Roud river that crosses the city to protest against the drying up of the waterway due, according to the demonstrators, as well as the drought to the diversion of the water towards the neighboring province of Yazd.



“The situation has now calmed down and the streets are empty, but I have heard that riot police have been deployed on Khadjou Bridge,” said a person working in the area.



Yesterday’s demonstration was the latest in a series of protests in Isfahan, a place that attracts thousands of tourists every year thanks to its majestic mosques and the many historical sites it hosts, including a bridge that crosses the dried up river. (HANDLE).

