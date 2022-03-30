Iran did not allow women to attend the match against Lebanon

Around 2,000 fans stayed outside the stadium after the authorities prevented them from entering the building

amateurs Iranians football were left on Monday without attending the last Asian qualifying match for the Qatar World Cup 2022 of his selection, before that of Lebanon, after the authorities prohibited your ticket to the stadium where Iran won 2-0.

12,500 tickets were sold for the meeting, of which 2,000 for womenbut once the game time arrives was not allowed at amateurs enter Imam Reza Stadium of the holy city of Mashhad, in the northwest of the country, media reported Iranians.

Tens of women shouted “we have objections” in front of the stadium in protest at the ban, according to a video published by the newspaper khabaronline.

“They said the women we could buy tickets and go to the stadium. We bought the tickets and now they tell us that we can’t enter,” explained a fan to the semi-official media Fars.

“All women that we are here we have tickets,” he said.

Authorities offered no explanation for the policy change.

For 40 years, the Islamic Republic of Iran did not allow the assistance of women to the stadiums, a taboo that was broken in 2019 in a Iran-Cambodia attended by 3,500 amateursunder pressure from FIFA.

The fans had their tickets for the game, but they were not allowed access. EPA-EFE

But the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic put an end to attendance at matches and for this reason the presence of women in stadiums until this year.

At the end of January, for the second time in four decades, some 2,000 people were allowed to attend Tehran. amateurs to meet Iran against Iraq, in which the Iranians sealed their qualification for the Qatar World Cup.

In that game a fan told Eph that he hoped it would not be the last time the attendance of women to the stadiums, something that is no longer clear.