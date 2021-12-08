Iran, girl without a veil attacked by a woman of the religious police

The video was denounced by Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad





A video of a woman attacking a girl without a hijab was released on social media. The incident allegedly happened on a bus in Iran. The woman tries to grab her to report her to the Islamic religious police, deputy to control morality in the country. The attack was stopped by other passengers who take the girl out of the bus. To report the episode on her Twitter profile was the Iranian journalist, writer and women’s rights activist Masih Alinejad, founder of “United for Navid (a group of Iranian activists and athletes) and winner, in 2015, of the Women’s Rights Award (for” giving a voice to the voiceless and awakening the conscience of humanity to support the struggle of Iranian women for fundamental human rights, freedom and equality “). Masih Alinejad posted the video with this text: «Today the moral police attacked a woman on the bus and wanted to arrest her because her hair was not covered. Other women stopped her. This is a daily struggle for Iranian women. Last year, the Islamic Republic hired 7,000 undercover moral policemen in Tehran ”.