World

Iran, girl without a veil attacked by a woman of the religious police

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

The video was denounced by Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad

CorriereTv

A video of a woman attacking a girl without a hijab was released on social media. The incident allegedly happened on a bus in Iran. The woman tries to grab her to report her to the Islamic religious police, deputy to control morality in the country. The attack was stopped by other passengers who take the girl out of the bus. To report the episode on her Twitter profile was the Iranian journalist, writer and women’s rights activist Masih Alinejad, founder of “United for Navid (a group of Iranian activists and athletes) and winner, in 2015, of the Women’s Rights Award (for” giving a voice to the voiceless and awakening the conscience of humanity to support the struggle of Iranian women for fundamental human rights, freedom and equality “). Masih Alinejad posted the video with this text: «Today the moral police attacked a woman on the bus and wanted to arrest her because her hair was not covered. Other women stopped her. This is a daily struggle for Iranian women. Last year, the Islamic Republic hired 7,000 undercover moral policemen in Tehran ”.

December 8, 2021 – Updated December 8, 2021, 3:23 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

mild and severe symptoms, the picture and what to expect

4 days ago

Accident in Bulgaria, bus on fire: 46 dead. Massacre of children – Foreign

2 weeks ago

He contracts Covid from his unvaccinated mother: nine-day-old girl dies

4 weeks ago

Cold Anticipated on Italy? The Polar Vortex can bring snow to the Plains before Christmas! »ILMETEO.it

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button