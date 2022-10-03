Iran, Khamenei: “The riots devised by the United States”. From the death of Mahsa Amini to the protests, NGOs: at least 92 dead

Strong tensions in Iran – The recent “riots” in the country against the death of Mahsa Amini were “conceived and planned by the United States, the false and usurper Zionist regime and their followers”. This was stated by Iranian leader Ali Khamenei in his first reaction to protests across the country after the death of the young Iranian.

“During the ongoing riots, the police and the Basij (mobilization) forces and the nation were oppressed,” said the leader, adding: “We were also sorry for Amini’s death, but the reaction and unrest in the streets did not they were normal. The enemies have abused the issue to create insecurity in the country with the help of some Iranian traitors abroad ”. Deploring international support for the protests, Khamenei added: “The President of the United States and other American authorities and their mercenary states in the region, including Saudi Arabia, and their affiliated media have supported the rioters, and in a move without the Americans said they will provide soft and hardware facilities for Iranians to access the Internet. “So every wise person knows that foreign hands are behind accidents.”

Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini

Protests over Mahsa Amini’s death have reached Iranian universities. In particular, classes were suspended at Sharif University of Technology where, according to activists, officers shot students and some of them were arrested. In addition, many students were allegedly “taken hostage on campus by agents.” The activists also denounce that “many have been blindfolded and arrested in an attempt to frighten, terrorize and weaken the will of those who fight for freedom, the students.” But “the resistance and the goals that Iranian students will be able to achieve will be an example for governments around the world, because students cannot be silenced.” He also protests in the universities of Tabriz, the largest city in northwestern Iran.

NGO: at least 92 dead in protests

At least 92 people were killed in Iran following the crackdown on demonstrations that broke out after the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian girl who died on September 16 in Tehran after she was arrested by police for not carrying the veil correctly. This was reported by the NGO Iran Human Rights. In addition, 41 people, who are not linked to the demonstrations for the death of Masha Amini but who are allegedly linked to the protests following the rape of a 15-year-old girl by the Chabahar police chief, were allegedly killed by the security forces. in the province of Zahedan, Sistan and Baluchistan on 30 September bringing the total death toll in the last two weeks to 133 deaths.

Lessons suspended at the University of Tehran

Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology suspended face-to-face classes after clashes between students and security forces on the university campus overnight. Local media let them know. “Due to recent events and the need to protect students, all classes will be held online from Monday,” Mehr reports, referring to the protests that have been going on for over two weeks in various cities across the country for Mahsa. Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died on September 16 after being arrested by the moral police for not wearing a veil properly.