Iran killed his girlfriend: a 25-year-old hanged | Amnesty International: “He confessed under torture”

The process – The go-ahead for the sentence was given after the victim’s family refused to forgive him. According to the court verdict, in 2014 the accused would have killed his girlfriend making her body disappear, thus proving that he had the “mental maturity” to understand the nature and consequences of the crime committed. Abdolali had been in prison since 2016.

The complaint – Amnesty International had denounced that his confession was obtained “under torture”. Not only that: the international organization had underlined in a note that his trial “was marked by serious violations” and the boy’s “unconvincing” statements. Abdolali had been sentenced twice to the maximum penalty under Iranian law in January 2020 and July 2021, but both were postponed after many objections from the international community. The couple was hanged in the Rajaishahr prison near Tehran.

Death penalty – Iran is one of the few countries in the world that continues to apply the death penalty for minors, despite being a signatory of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which prohibit death sentences for crimes committed by a person under the age of 18.