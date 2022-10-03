Iran, President Raisi rejoices after two weeks of protests: “The conspiracy of our enemies has failed”. The dead in the squares rise to 92
The protests have been going on for over two weeks Iran exploded with indignation over the death of Mahsa Amini, who was killed after being arrested by the moral police for not wearing thehijab. For the sixteenth consecutive day, the demonstrations they have been accompanied by a barrage of arrests and by now dozens of victims starting from the capital Tehranpassing through Isfahan, Shiraz, Saghez, Kerman And Zahedan. Students from 25 universities also took to the streets, demanding the release of their classmates, while boycotting online courses, organized precisely to avoid other demonstrations. A revolt repressed with blood on several occasions by the Iranian police, which brought the president Ebrahim Raisi today to exult, declaring that “the conspiracy of the enemies of Iran has failed”. According to the budget of the NGO Iran Human rightsbased in Oslothe protesters killed are at least ninety-two. Between these, Fourty one were killed in Zahedan, in southeast of Iran, where – according to the NGO – the security forces of Iran have “repressed” a demonstration, which broke out on Friday 30 September, “in a bloody way”. The protest was born after the accusations to a police chief of the port city of Chabaharin the province of Sistan-Baluchistan (predominantly Sunni area, unlike the rest of Iran), for raping a 15-year-old girl belonging to the Sunni minority of the Baluchs. In what the official media described as “a terrorist incident,” five members of the Revolutionary Guards also died. The fear, now, on the part of the regime, is that the rebellion is spreading more and more.
